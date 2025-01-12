Drone manufacture unit inaugurated at CU

Vizianagaram: Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu stated that the establishment of a drone manufacturing unit at Centurion University (CU) will be a significant advantage for the North Andhra districts. This unit, along with a training centre is expected to create numerous employment opportunities in this sector.

On Saturday, the Union Minister, along with Andhra Pradesh Minister for MSME Sector Kondapalli Srinivas, inaugurated the drone manufacturing unit on the CU campus. The university, in partnership with Superbee Aeronautics has launched the drone unit.

Speaking on the occasion, Rammohan highlighted the potential extensive use of drones in agriculture and said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is actively encouraging the sector. He also indicated that Andhra Pradesh will see the establishment of several drone manufacturing centres in the near future.

Later, the ministers inaugurated a mobile healthcare unit that provides various medical services and said that this mobile unit offers comprehensive body checkups at a lower cost than city laboratories.

Chancellor Prof GSN Raju, Vice-Chancellor Prof PK Mohanthy, Registrar Dr Pallavi, and others were also present at the programme.