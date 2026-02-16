Drone surveillance at temples, ghats

Vijayawada: Inview of the large influx of devotees during Maha Sivaratri, the NTR District Police made elaborate security arrangements at temples and river ghats, deploying drones for real-time surveillance to ensure peaceful celebrations. A total of 42 drones were deployed across the city to continuously monitor crowd density and take precautionary measures wherever required. Under the supervision of NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, a comprehensive bandobust plan was implemented to prevent any untoward incidents.

From midnight on February 14, surveillance operations began across all police station limits within the Commissionerate. Drone cameras monitored crowded areas at temples and ghats, ensuring that devotees could light lamps, perform rituals, and participate in the festival in a safe and spiritual atmosphere. Additional CCTV cameras were installed at sensitive points, and officials issued instructions to field staff to maintain vigilance and facilitate smooth movement of pilgrims. Meanwhile, Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu visited the Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple at Yanamalakuduru along with his family and offered special prayers on the occasion. After the darshan, he, along with V Vidyasagar Naidu, Superintendent of Police of Krishna district, inspected the security arrangements in and around the temple and issued necessary instructions to personnel on duty. Traffic DCP Shirin Begum and other officials also participated in the inspection.