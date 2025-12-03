  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Drones and CCTV cams play key role in law & order: SP

  • Created On:  3 Dec 2025 9:51 AM IST
Drones and CCTV cams play key role in law & order: SP
X

Members of the Korean organisation handing over advanced surveillance equipment to Sri Sathya Sai District SP Satish Kumar on Tuesday

Penukonda: District Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar said that drones and CCTV cameras have become vital tools in maintaining law and order and preventing crime.

He made these remarks on Wednesday evening at the Penukonda Circle Office, where representatives of a Korean organisation handed over advanced surveillance equipment to the district police. The Korean delegation presented the SP with six Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) CCTV cameras, one night-vision drone, and one day-vision drone, together valued at Rs 15.5 lakh.

These devices will be deployed for policing activities under the Penukonda division.

Tags

PenukondaS Satish Kumarsurveillance equipmentANPR camerasdroneslaw and order
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Sensex, Nifty open flat as IT and pharma gain

Sensex, Nifty open flat as IT and pharma gain

National News

More
Share it
X