Drones and CCTV cams play key role in law & order: SP

Penukonda: District Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar said that drones and CCTV cameras have become vital tools in maintaining law and order and preventing crime.

He made these remarks on Wednesday evening at the Penukonda Circle Office, where representatives of a Korean organisation handed over advanced surveillance equipment to the district police. The Korean delegation presented the SP with six Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) CCTV cameras, one night-vision drone, and one day-vision drone, together valued at Rs 15.5 lakh.

These devices will be deployed for policing activities under the Penukonda division.