DSP Ambika Prasad orders officials to make field visit to resolve petitions

Kakinada: Special Branch DSP M Ambika Prasad has instructed the officials to ensure that the complaints and grievances submitted by the public during Spandana programme will be resolved within the stipulated time.

As per the instructions of District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu, SB DSP Ambika Prasad conducted Spandana programme and interacted with senior citizens, who turned up to submit their grievances at SP office in Kakinada on Monday.

The DSP reviewed the clearance of grievances and later conducted a videoconference with the officials and directed them to visit the field to understand the grievance in detail in order to offer a fair service to the petitioners.

He said that in case of any serious issues, they could be given due importance by registering cases and taking up investigation as required. He said that people should come forward to express their grievances without any fear and they should also avoid delay in doing so. Issues related to the domestic front, differences between couples and petty disputes could be tackled immediately.

On Monday, 44 grievances pertaining to various issues, including senior citizen problems and family disputes were registered during Spandana programme.