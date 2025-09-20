Dussehra Navratri Celebrations Set to Begin at Indrakeeladri on 22 September

Dussehra Navratri will commence on Monday at the renowned pilgrimage site of Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, running from 22nd September to 2nd October. This year, devotees of Goddess Durga will have the opportunity to experience darshan in 11 unique forms. The first darshan is scheduled to begin at 3 am on the opening day.

Temple Executive Officer Sheena Nayak announced that this year's arrangements for Dussehra will differ from previous years, with measures in place to ensure pilgrims do not encounter any inconveniences. Special preparations are being made for Moola Nakshatra Day, during which all protocol darshans will be suspended. Nayak confirmed that Annadanam will be available, regardless of the number of visitors.

NTR District Collector Lakshmi Shah stated that comprehensive plans have been developed for Dussehra, including a large feast for ordinary devotees. VIP and protocol darshans will be conducted according to designated time slots, with VVIP darshan slots available from 7 am to 9 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm. Notably, elderly devotees will have dedicated darshan access from 4 pm to 5 pm. The Collector also indicated that there would be no referral darshans this year. A total of 35 sectors have been created for streamlined access, with QR codes introduced for collecting feedback from devotees. Additionally, 20 parking areas have been established, and the entire Indrakiladri site has been integrated with technological solutions.

Police Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu urged comprehensive cooperation among all departments involved in the Dussehra preparations. He reassured the public that extensive precautions are being implemented to prevent any potential stampede during the celebrations.