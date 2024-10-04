Live
Dussehra Sharnnavaratri celebrations at Indrakiladri: Goddess Durga appears as Gayatri Devi
The atmosphere at the Indrakieeladri Ammavari Temple is electrifying as the Dussehra and Sharannavaratri celebrations are underway in full grandeur....
The atmosphere at the Indrakieeladri Ammavari Temple is electrifying as the Dussehra and Sharannavaratri celebrations are underway in full grandeur. On the second day of the Devi Sarannavaratri festivities, devotees were treated to a special darshan of Goddess Durgamma adorned in the Gayatridevi Alankaram on Friday. The temple remains open for devotees from 4 AM to 11 PM.
The first day of the Dussehra celebrations witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with a significant number of devotees arriving to seek blessings. Authorities reported that the darshan process was conducted smoothly, thanks to the meticulous coordination among various departments overseeing the event. Measures have been implemented to ensure a hassle-free experience for all attendees.
In a bid to maintain order during the celebrations, interstellar visions have been largely controlled, with specific access granted only to those with proper protocol. Notably, darshans for VIP guests are now permitted only during the morning and evening sessions, limiting the number of attendees in the antalayas.
Devotees are encouraged to partake in the ongoing festivities while adhering to the guidelines set forth by the temple authorities. The celebration continues, bringing a sense of devotion and community as people gather to honor the divine during this auspicious time.