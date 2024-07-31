Dy CM condemns attack on forest officials

Narasaraopet: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forests and Rural Development K Pawan Kalyan condemned petting of stones by the relatives of a pangolin smuggler at Veldurthi of Palnadu district on Monday.

He spoke to Palnadu district collector P Arun Babu and SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao over phone and directed them to take stern action against the accused and take steps not to recur such things.

He enquired about the health condition of the forest department officials and warned that he would not tolerate illegal transport of pangolins.

When the forest department officials were shifting the pangolin smuggler, their relatives attacked forest officials and pelted stones at them.

They damaged the forest officials’ jeep. Wildlife Range officer Satyanarayana Reddy and beat officer Mahesh Babu were injured in the incident.

They are undergoing treatment at Macherla Government General Hospital. They lodged a complaint at Macherla Police Station against the accused.