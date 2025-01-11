Dy CM inspects Samarlakota- Rajanagaram road expansion

Rajamahendravaram: Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan conducted a field inspection on Friday to review the progress of the four-lane road expansion between Rajanagaram in East Godavari district and Samarlakota in Kakinada district.

District Collectors P Prashanthi (East Godavari) and Sagili Shanmohan (Kakinada) briefed the Deputy Chief Minister on the village-wise progress of the project. Out of a total of 30-km road, 16.29 km of the road falls under the juris-diction of East Godavari district.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 189.87 crore received administrative approval in 2017 with the construction be-ginning in October 2018. Originally scheduled for comple-tion by February 2021, the project has faced delays, caus-ing inconvenience to the people.

Collector Prashanthi explained that since the coalition government assumed power, steps have been taken to ex-pedite the project with plans to complete it by August 2025. Approval from the Asian Development Bank has also been secured to ensure progress.

During the inspection, Pawan reviewed culvert construc-tion work near ST Rajapuram and was informed by officials about the status of land acquisition compensation pay-ments.

Kakinada SP Vikrant Patil, RDO R Krishna Naik, Ra-jahmundry DSP Bhavya Kishore and officials from various departments accompanied the Deputy CM during the visit.