Dy CM Narayana Swamy lauds role of teachers in nurturing students' career

Tirupati/Chittoor/Kadapa: Several speakers at the Teachers' Day celebrations lauded the role of teachers in nurturing and showing the right path to the students. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that no one should forget their teachers and celebrate the Teachers' Day by paying tributes to them and recall their role in making them good citizens.

The contributions of former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to the country and teaching community are unforgettable and the Teachers' Day is being celebrated every year commemorating his birth anniversary on September 5.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to provide corporate level education to poor students and implementing Nadu-Nedu to completely revamp the government schools. For the benefit of students, who aspire for higher education the CM has been implementing English medium from school level, he averred.

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy said that teachers work hard and reach even remote areas to educate the poor students. They make children grow in a disciplined way which will ensure their bright future.

Collector Venkataramana Reddy said Teachers' Day was being celebrated in the newly formed Tirupati district for the first time. "Respecting teachers is respecting society. Teachers play a great role from behind in shaping the future of students," he said.

Stating that private institutions education would bother for ranks only whereas in government institutions, he said value-based education was imparted along with ranks. The Collector added that teachers should always have a zeal for creating great students. Teachers lay a strong impression on the minds of pupils and they follow whatever they say.

When the officials tried to felicitate the Deputy CM on this occasion, he said that the Collector has worked as a teacher once who should be respected on Teachers' Day and felicitated him. Teachers who rendered meritorious service in the district were given certificates and mementoes. Cultural programmes of children attracted the audience. DEO Dr V Sekhar presided over the function. In Chittoor, MP N Reddappa said that teachers will play crucial role in shaping bright future of students. Participating as chief guest in the celebrations of Teachers' Day event held here on Monday, the MP said that teachers would have to mould the mindset of students for achieving higher goals. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been striving for making National Education Programme a grand success in the state with a mission to instill confidence among the students to face any sort of challenges in their career. He added Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced Nadu-Nedu scheme with a motto to develop all the government schools on par with corporate educational institutions. ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, District Collector M Hari Narayanan, MLA A Srinivasulu, State Foreign Affairs Advisor M Gnanendra Reddy, Mayor B Amuda and District Education Officer N Purushottam were present. On the occasion, the MP felicitated teachers and the students performed cultural programmes.

In Kadapa, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has urged the teachers to initiate steps for promoting quality education in the interest of making the students as responsible citizens of the country. Participating as chief guest in the Teachers' Day celebrations organised at YSR Auditorium here on Monday, the collector recalled the services of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to the nation as a teacher, Vice-President and President of India. Saying that Radhakrishnan was responsible for promotion of education and knowledge in the student community, he urged the teachers to follow the footprints of Radhakrishnan in the interest of promoting quality education.

District Educational Officer(DEO) C Deva Raj said that 20 teachers were selected for rewards in the district. In Annamayya district, Collector P S Girisha felicitated 70 teachers including 13 teachers working in private schools.