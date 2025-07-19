Dy Speaker calls for strengthening laws to curb cybercrime

Vijayawada: Assembly Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju opined that strict measures should be taken to curb cybercrime, cheatings and betting apps.

Speaking at Assembly petitions committee meeting on Friday, the Deputy Speaker said Acts should be further strengthened to prevent cybercrimes. In this regard, a bill will be introduced in coming Assembly session for necessary amendments to laws.

He said if the cybercrimes were prevented, the officials can prevent looting of money by cybercrime offenders and prevent forcible deaths of those who fall prey to cybercriminals.

The Deputy Speaker stressed the need for police with IT knowledge to tackle cybercrime. He said the cybercrime victims should call 1930 immediately. He said the committee decided to recommend setting up of a cybercrime police station in each district.