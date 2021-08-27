e-Nari Month programme commences today says Mekathoti Sucharitha

Guntur : Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said that girls and women will have bright future, if they have awareness on society.

She along with AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma released posters on e-Nari Masotsavam at a programme held at AP Mahila Commission's office in Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, she said that awareness programmes will be conducted by the AP Mahila Commission and Cyber Peace Foundation in universities and affiliated colleges for one month from Friday.She urged the girl students and women to download Disha App to get assistance, if they face any threat.

AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma said that they will involve about 10,000 students from each university in the e-Nari programmes and girl students will participate in the webinars and seminars. This programme will start at ANU on Friday. She further added that they will conduct symposiums on women empowerment.

Mahila Commission Member K Jaya Lakshmi,Gajjela Lakshmi, director R Suez, secretary K Nirmala, Prof Sunita, Prof Sandhya were present.