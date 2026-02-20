E-Summit 2K26 celebrated with grandeur

Bhimavaram: E-Summit2K26 was celebrated in a grand manner at Vishnu Institute of Technology in Bhimavaram under the aegis of the Dr BV Raju Foundation and Sri Vishnu Educational Society on Thursday. The programme was jointly organised by the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) and the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IEDC).

Speaking on the occasion, College Principal Dr Mangam Venu said the institution’s innovation ecosystem is being strengthened through initiatives of the IIC and the Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell).

Dr Kaushik, Director of Innovation at Sri Vishnu Educational Society, said E-Summit 2K26 reflects the institution’s visionary approach to nurturing future entrepreneurs. He observed that large-scale innovation platforms, commonly seen in global universities, are now being successfully implemented within the Vishnu educational ecosystem through the dedicated efforts of the IIC and E-Cell teams. Eminent industry experts Raj Samala, Founder and CEO of Revalsys Technologies and Pushpak.ai, and Subba Raju Pericherla, Founder of CrossBorders, delivered keynote addresses at the summit.

Vice-Principal Prof M Sri Lakshmi, Deans, Heads of Departments, faculty members, supporting staff, mentors and a large number of students were present.