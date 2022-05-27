East Godavari Collector Madhavi Latha reviews status of national highways

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha reviewed the status of national highways passing through East Godavari district, on Thursday.

PD (NH) D Surendra Nath said on NH 16 construction work from Rajanagaram to Gundugolanu was underway at Dubacharla and from Jonada to Gaman Bridge. The Collector questioned the status of the Morampudi flyover construction proposal. Surendra Nath said the survey work has been completed and site acquisition needs to be completed.

She asked for a report on roads connecting rural areas and the national highway in the district.

Joint Collector Ch Sridhar also participated.