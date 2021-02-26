East Godavari records 77 Covid-19 cases in a week

Kakinada: East Godavari district has recorded a frightening surge in Covid -19 cases. People in the district are getting panicky due to the stealthy stalking of the coronavirus cases in the district. Already Maharashtra and Kerala States have been facing the second wave of this deadly virus. Similarly, the second wave of coronavirus in the district is causing anxiety and panic and many of them are afraid of the increase of the cases in the district.

Despite awareness, some people are not wearing masks, using sanitizers and not maintaining physical distance. They are violating the Covid-19 norms. It is observed that officials seem to be quite indifferent and have woefully failed to create awareness among the people regarding the surge of the second wave.

According to sources, most of the schools are not following the Covid-19 norms. District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr KVS Gowreswar Rao told 'The Hans India' that 77 Covid-19 cases have been registered this week in the district. He said that 50 cases have been home quarantined and the remaining are receiving treatment at Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada government hospitals. He cautioned that the second wave is more hazardous and deadly than the first. He also advised the people to wear masks and use sanitizers and keep physical distance.

He said that the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) tests are made free of cost for the Covid-19 victims. He suggested that people should be cautious even though they are vaccinated. He advised those who are vaccinated not to be complacent and overconfident, but should take necessary steps to follow the Covid -19 norms. He said that a proper awareness regarding the second wave is being created among the people. There is no record of new strain cases among the patients, he added.

He said that measures are being taken to avoid the spread of the deadly virus. He said that the government hospitals have the capacity to provide full-fledged medical services to Covid-19 patients. He directed the officials to ensure that people follow health norms like wearing masks.

Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar has stated that in view of surge in corona cases registered in Maharashtra and Kerala, the people of Kakinada should take precautionary measures to avoid deadly virus. He also wanted the people to utilize masks, sanitizers and keep physical distance in order to curb the corona. He also stated that Covid-19 vaccination would be available to people very shortly and hence all should get vaccinated to keep themselves safe from the deadly virus.