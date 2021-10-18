East Godavari set to emerge as industrial hub

Kakinada: East Godavari is set to emerge as a big industrial hub as the government is giving push to industrial development and entrepreneurs showing keen interest in opening their shops in the district.



Significantly, setting the ball rolling for the industrial revolution, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) is acquiring 6,725 acres of land for setting up of industries in East Godavari district.

The APIIC has made arrangements to allot 5,787 acres of land to the industries while the rest of land would be kept in the custody of APIIC for future development. Big Industrialists are making a beeline to set up industries. There are lot of enquiries to the APIIC to know the availability of land free from litigation for industries.

Though the government had allotted 70 acres of land for industrial purpose between Vemupalli and Jegurupadu villages, later the land was taken back by the authorities and it was allotted to the housing purpose. The authorities have shown 102 acres of land as an alternative at Kalavacharla village in Rajanagaram mandal to the industrial sector.

The advantages of starting an industry in the district are due to the availability of skilled human resources and water being available aplenty.

APIIC district Zonal Manager KP Sudhakar told 'The Hans India' that the government has allotted 5,787 acres of land for industries in the district. He said that the government has allotted 102.97 acres of land to develop an industrial park in Kalavacherla.

The government is also encouraging food processing units. The APIIC has already developed a food processing unit in 23 acres of land in RB Patnam village of Peddapuram mandal.

Sudhakar said that roads, parking places and basic amenities, including infrastructure facilities will be available in the industrial parks. Similarly, MSME park will also come up in 14 acres of land in RB Patnam. Already there are 21 industrial parks existing in the district. Industries pertaining to coir, plastic and food processing units and others are likely to emerge in the district. He said that the government would support these industries completely.

Recently, the district administration gave permission for 17 such food processing units.

The farmers' issues were sorted out in Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) and the Arabindo Reality and Infrastructure is planning to set up more industries in the area.

Another advantage to the industries is that the government has constructed two national highways from Suryarao Pet to Annavaram under Bharatmala project.

Works are going to be started for construction of a greenfield port in the Kakinada SEZ area. If Kotipalli – Narasspuram railway line is completed, more food products can be exported from East Godavari district.



