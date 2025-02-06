Easy Clearance for Construction Work in Amaravati, with Conditions

The Central Election Commission (EC) has granted approval for construction work in Amaravati, the proposed capital of Andhra Pradesh, but with certain conditions. In light of the ongoing MLC election code, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials wrote to the EC requesting an exemption for the capital’s tender process. The EC has given a green signal for the tendering process but clarified that the finalization of tenders should only take place after the elections conclude.

Last month, CRDA and Andhra Pradesh Development Corporation Limited (ADCL) issued large-scale bids for works funded by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB). While some of the deadlines have passed, and others are set for the 7th, the timing coincided with the MLC election code, which has delayed the process of finalizing and calling new tenders.

To address this, CRDA officials requested that the EC relax the rules, explaining that the MLC elections are limited to graduates and should not impact the tender process. The Election Commission has now granted the requested exemption.

With this clearance in place, officials are moving ahead with plans for development work worth an estimated Rs 40,000 crore. They are also working on calling tenders for additional projects. Bids for the AP Assembly, Secretariat, and Iconic Towers are expected to be opened later this month.

Key development works in Amaravati include the construction of roads, water supply systems, drainage systems, internet cable ducts, and avenue plantation in various zones of the capital. Additional infrastructure such as electricity, plumbing, fire safety, and security systems will be implemented in residential buildings for MLAs, MLCs, and All India Service officers.

In total, tenders worth Rs 14,185 crore have been called for various flood control works, road development, cycle tracks, pedestrian paths, and street lighting. Of this, Rs 8,477.30 crore is managed by CRDA, while ADCL is responsible for Rs 6,397 crore. A special plan has been put in place to supervise the progress of these works, with the first tranche of the loan from the World Bank and ADB expected soon.