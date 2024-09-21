ECIL founder A S Rao remembered

Mogallu (West Godavari): Paying tributes to the founder of Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) Ayyagari Sambasiva Rao also known as A S Rao of Mogallu village in connection with his 110th birth anniversary celebrations, Undi MLA Kanumuti Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju said here on Friday that many industries came up due to the hard work of the scientists and intellectuals.

The MLA inaugurated the new playground at Mogallu Zilla Parishad High School developed with Rs 5 lakh by the SRKR Engineering College of Bhimavaram. High school headmaster MV Trinadhulu presided over the meeting.

The MLA said that infrastructure would be developed in 50 schools in the limits of Undi assembly constituency. Wooden benches would be supplied for 2,000 students.

He complimented the students of Palakoderu High School for excelling in the game of volleyball. All the scientists came out from the rural areas and every village would produce scientists like A S Rao.

SRKR Engineering College governing body member Sagi Satya Pratik Varma said that following the suggestion of the MLA, the school was developed. He assured that the school would be further developed.

SRKR Engineering college director Dr M Jagapati Raju, in-charge principal Dr BhVS Ramakrishnam Raju, administrative manager Ch Dilip Chakravarti, AS Rao committee coordinator PVP Murthy, secretary K Ramaraju, ECIL retired DGM M Viswanadh Jagadeesh, retired vigilance offcer KL Kameswara Rao, Hindustan Aeronautics senior manager K Rama Bhadri Raju, district deputy education officer TVSN Raju, MEO M Srimannarayana and others participated.