Education, health getting top priority: MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad

Guntur: MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad urged the people to support government which is giving priority to education and health. He added that weaker sections will develop, if they will get education and health within their reach.



He addressed a meeting held under the aegis of Janachaitanya Vedika at Liquor Prohibition Awareness Committee office at Ramannapet in Guntur city on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy giving top priority for education and health and recalled that the government renovated schools under Nadu-Nedu programme. He recalled that the government had introduced Amma Vodi, Jagananna Gorumudda, Cheyutha, Chedodu schemes to extend helping hand to the poor.

MLC KS Lakshmana Rao said, "We have to draw inspiration from Kerala government in education and health sectors." He criticized TDP government for neglecting literacy schemes. He said, "We can check population growth with literacy," and stressed on need to improve literacy in the state for development.

Liquor Prohibition awareness committee chairman V Lakshman Reddy, Official language committee member and Prof Mastan felt education will develop questioning. Jana Chaitanya Vedika leader Dr P Pothu Raju, Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank chief manager Veera Reddy were among those participated.