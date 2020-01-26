Education system will be revamped: Deputy CM Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose

Kakinada: Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said that 'Jagananna Amma Vodi' scheme will benefit large number of poor students to pursue education without any break.

Inaugurating the government primary school building constructed at a cost of Rs 13 lakh at Tapeswaram village in Mandapet mandal on Saturday, he said under the scheme a financial assistance of Rs 15,000 would be provided to mother or guardian, who is below poverty line, to pursue education from class 1 to 12. He said that education system would be revamped to meet the present-day requirements. If the society has to make progress, the literacy rate should be improved in the state, he added.

Bose thanked V Veerabhadra Rao, who donated land for construction of school. Later the Minister distributed notebooks to students. MLA Vegulla Jogeswar Rao, district officials G V Prasad, S Gowtami and N Ramachandra Rao were present.