Effective implementation of Disha Act assured: SP Dr Shemushi Bajpayee

Rajamahendravaram: District Superintendent of Police (Urban) Dr Shemushi Bajpayee has said that Disha Act will be implemented effectively in the district and deliver proper justice to women without any delay. Chargesheet would be submitted within seven days after registering case and action will be taken to punish the accused within 21 days.

Speaking to reporters at her office here on Monday evening, she said all the police officials weregiven necessary directions in this regard. The crime ratio was increased to 53 percent during the year 2019 when compared with last year in the urban district.

Relating to property crimes 849 cases were registered and 25 percent of property was recovered Moreovger, there were cases relating to thefts, rapes, murders and kidnappings, she added. She said that four cricket betting cases were also registered. Additional Superintendents of Police Latha Madhuri, YV Ramana Kumar and G Murali Krishna were present.