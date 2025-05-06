Efforts are in to develop Anakapalli as top second district in AP

Visakhapatnam: Districtin-charge Minister and Mines and Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra appealed to officials and public representatives to place the district in second position in the state on all fronts.

Holding a review meeting with district officials here on Monday, the minister mentioned that CM Naidu stressed that each district should be taken as a unit and steps should be taken for its development in a planned way. The District in-charge Minister said that uninterrupted and quality electricity should be provided to the consumers. He stated that there should not be any drinking water problems and power cuts during summer.

He assured that he would meet the Chief Minister soon to resolve the problems of Chodavaram Sugar Factory and efforts will be made to establish a distillery in Anakapalli.

Kollu Ravindra instructed the officials concerned to follow and implement the suggestions shared by the public representatives. MLAs should be informed about the works being carried out in respective constituencies.

Speaking on the occasion, Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu said that certain issues should be discussed separately in each district review council meeting. He said that a special monitoring cell should be set up in the district so that people can file complaints on drinking water issues.

YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana appealed to the government to release about Rs.40 crore arrears to farmers of Govada Sugar Factory with immediate effect.

During the meeting, District Collector Vijaya Krishnan briefed the issues discussed in the previous meeting and steps taken to address them.

MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, K.S.N. Raju, Sundarapu Vijaya Kumar, MLCs Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao and Varudhu Kalyani, GVMC Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, and chairmen of various corporations discussed various issues during the meeting.