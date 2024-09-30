Efforts to address issues faced by hearing impaired: Welfare Officer Srinivas

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh's Differently-Abled and Senior Citizens Welfare Officer AD Srinivas, assured that efforts are underway to resolve the challenges faced by the hearing-impaired community. Speaking at the International Day of Sign Languages celebration held here on Sunday, Srinivas emphasised the government's commitment to supporting the welfare of the deaf and hearing-impaired population.

He highlighted the numerous schemes implemented by the central and state governments to uplift the deaf community and outlined key welfare initiatives such as the distribution of pensions, hearing aids, touchscreen phones and laptops for students, hearing and speech therapy and loans for self-employment.

Srinivas urged eligible individuals to make the most of these schemes, assuring that the authorities would swiftly address demands within their jurisdiction. Other concerns would be forwarded to the government through the district collector for prompt resolution. The event concluded with celebratory cake-cutting, attended by Supervisor of differently abled and senior citizens welfare department B Vinod, president of district deaf association Manoj Kumar, vice president Kalyan Chakravarthy, general secretary Reddeppa Reddy, treasurer Subbarayudu and others.