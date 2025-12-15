Efftronics marks 40 years of indigenous engineering

Vijayawada: Efftronics Systems Private Limited, one of India’s pioneering deep-technology companies, on Monday announced its 40th anniversary celebrations, marking four decades of indigenous innovation, engineering excellence and sustained contribution to the nation’s critical infrastructure.

Chairman and Managing Director Ramakrishna Dasari flanked by Chief Engineer Sambi Reddy, Director KV Appa Rao, Directors Anvesh Dasari and Murali Krishna addressing the media conference at the company headquarters at Mangalagiri, traced the Efftronics’ journey with six employees from its founding in 1985 to its present role as a trusted technology partner for mission-critical systems, particularly Indian Railways. Over the last four decades, Efftronics has delivered large-scale indigenous solutions with cumulative revenue of around Rs 1,700 crore. All its core technologies are designed and developed in-house, significantly reducing India’s dependence on imported systems.

He said that if similar systems had been imported, capital costs would have been nearly five times higher, maintenance costs three times higher and operational life significantly shorter. “Overall, India would have spent nearly 15 times more. By building these systems indigenously, Efftronics has contributed Rs 25,000–30,000 crore in national value addition,” he said.

Chief Engineer Sambi Reddy highlighted the complexity of Indian Railways and the role of Efftronics’ Data Logger systems in improving safety, maintenance planning and accountability. He noted that Efftronics’ solutions are deployed in over 7,000 railway stations, monitoring more than 1.3 crore signalling elements—one of the largest operational Internet of Things (IoT) networks in the country. He also outlined recent digital initiatives such as e-TSR, Train Describer and Train Management Systems, and SIL-4 certified safety systems.

Director K Venkata Appa Rao emphasised the company’s strong R&D focus, stating that Efftronics aligns deeply with the “Made in India, Made for India, Used in India” vision. The 40-year milestone marks a foundation for the future, with Efftronics focusing on advanced analytics, AI-driven insights, predictive maintenance and global expansion.