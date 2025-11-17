Egg carts distributed

Kondapi: Social welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy distributed egg carts to beneficiaries from Kondapi constituency at his camp office in Turpu Nayudupalem on Sunday.

Incollaboration with the Rural Development Department, the Poverty Alleviation Agency, and the NECC (National Egg Coordination Committee), the government provides Rs 50000 in financial assistance for setting up egg carts to promote women’s economic empowerment, social security, and nutritional enhancement.

Minister Dola stated that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu took this historic decision to help women overcome nutritional deficiencies through egg consumption.

He said that the state government will provide one egg cart per mandal initially, with plans to increase the number in the coming days. He announced that six egg carts have been sanctioned for the six mandals in Kondapi constituency.

The minister emphasised that the NDA government is implementing the P4 program to eradicate poverty, targeting one entrepreneur per household through industrial parks and self-employment incentives. These egg carts will enable women to achieve self-employment and economic independence, he wished.