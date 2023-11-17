Elaborate arrangements for Panchami Theertham fete

Tirupati: Upon the directions of TTD Chairman, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy TTD has made elaborate arrangements in the supervision of JEO Veerabrahmam for the sake of multitude of devotees attending the Panchami Theertham festival on the last day of the Karthika Brahmotsavams at Tiruchanoor temple on Saturday.

Specialised German Sheds were installed to accommodate over 25,000 devotees to rest from Friday night itself with all basic amenities like toilets, bathrooms, Anna Prasadam, coffee, milk, snacks and drinking water.

Engineering

For successful conduct of Panchami Theertham fete, under the supervision of chief engineer Nageswar Rao, the TTD has erected queue lines, Barricades, entry and exit gates at Pushkarani with proper sign boards.

Both German sheds and asbestos sheet sheds were installed at three locations near Pushkarani viz. Navjeevan eye hospital,Pudi junction and Z P high school.

Security

In coordination with district police authorities the TTD vigilance and security wing has made effective arrangements for security and safety of devotees. In all 2000 police force geared up with Scouts and Guides,NCC students and TTD vigilance force .

Anna Prasadam counters

TTD has organised 60 Food counters (32 at Tholappa gardens,10 at ZP high school, 10 at Navjeevan hospital. and 8 more at Pudi junction sheds ) and more food counters at parking places.

Similarly all arrangements were made to facilitate devotees in the sheds with drinking water, snacks, Anna Prasadam, buttermilk, milk and badam milk.

The health department has kept a buffer stock of 60,000 water bottles for distribution to devotees.

Toilets

Nearly 300 toilets ( permanent,temporary and mobile) are readied and 600 sanitary workers deployed from Friday morning itself to keep the streets and other locations clean.

Medicare

Primary health centers set up at all three German sheds and ambulances at one shed and two ambulances near the temple and Tholappa Gardens besides a 108 vehicle. Doctors from SVIMS, Ruia and Ayurvedic hospital with necessary medicine and para medical staff, Fire and NDRF teams are also deployed.

Parking

Parking organised at Shilpaharam, Tanapalli cross, market yard,Rahul convention hall, Pudi junction, Tiruchanoor with barricades directing devotees entry to Pushkarani from parking lots.

Srivari Sevakulu

TTD has deployed 1000 srivari Sevakulu from Friday evening itself in all locations to assist devotees.

Electricity

Non stop electricity supply is ensured at the three German sheds besides a heavy duty generator, electric high lights and coolers also deployed.

LED screens are also installed at all sheds and Pushkarani, Mada streets etc. in Tiruchanoor for the benefit of devotees to watch the Panchami Theertham proceedings comfortably.

Appeal to devotees

TTD has organised queue lines to facilitate devotees to take holy dip in the Pushkarani in a disciplined manner. TTD also appealed to devotees to cooperate with the TTD vigilance, police and other staff and follow their instructions. Nodal Officers are also positioned at all the key locations to guide Devotees properly.

Panchami divinity throughout day at Pushkarani

TTD said the traditional Chakra Snanam will be performed by archakas on Saturday between 12.00-12.10 noon. The power of Panchami Theertha Snanam lasts the entire day. So the devotees are requested to patiently partake in the holy dip in the Pushkarani.

The SVBC also live telecast the Panchami Theertham fete for the benefit of global devotees.