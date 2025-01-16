Elaborate festivities mark Sankranti for tribals

Paderu (ASR district): The Sankranti festival in the tribal areas of Manyam, located in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, showcases traditions that differ significantly from those of the plains. While the plains celebrate Sankranti over three days as Bhogi, Sankranti, and Kanuma, the tribal communities in Manyam extend the festivities to an elaborate 15-day event.

The Sankranti buzz begins in the second week of January, marked initially by Bhogi bonfires. This year, the festivities commenced on Monday with the lighting of the Bhogi bonfire. Tribals cooked meals using fresh rice and newly harvested produce in clay pots, sharing the food with relatives and friends in a spirit of togetherness.

The joyous celebrations include traditional drum music and the vibrant Dhimsa dance, adding a cultural rhythm to the occasion. Locally, the tribal people refer to Sankranti as ‘Pushya Porob.’

On the third day, Kanuma, livestock such as cattle, goats, and sheep are adorned with decorative garlands and treats like rice flour snacks are tied to their horns. Children and young adults eagerly compete to grab these treats, adding excitement to the celebrations.

The Soru Budiya tribals contribute to the festival with their lively participation in local fairs and shandies, dressed in unique and colourful costumes. These joyous gatherings and festivities will continue throughout the month, making January a period of vibrant cultural expression in the Manyam region.

This extended celebration reflects the rich cultural heritage and community spirit of the tribal people, offering a fascinating glimpse into their unique way of life.