Elected representatives receiving rousing reception: Deputy CM Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that the elected representatives of YSRCP were getting rousing reception at all the villages and towns during their ongoing Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Probhuthvam (GGMP) programme.

He said the YSRCP activists under the guidance of Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy were taking part in the GGMP programme. He regretted that the Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu was attributing baseless motives to the programme

The Deputy Chief Minister participated in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Probhuthvam programme in Gangadhara Nellore Assembly constituency on Wednesday along with party workers. During his visit to his native constituency, he was accorded warm welcome at all villages and mandals. Narayanaswamy inaugurated an RO water plant which was set up at a cost of Rs 2 lakh at GD Nellore. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's objective was to see that the fruits of the welfare schemes reach all eligible persons irrespective of case, community, party and religion. He called upon the people to assess the development that has taken place during the previous TDP rule and the current YSRCP regime.

He said that the YSRCP government has already fulfilled 93 per cent of assurances under the Navaratnalu manifesto.

He said that an action plan was ready to develop the roads in Vedurukuppam, SR Puram, Penumuru, GD Nellore and Palasamudram mandals in his constituency within a year at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

He said that drinking water would be supplied through the newly inaugurated RO plant covering Mambedu, Vedurukuppam, Jakkadona, and other villages.

He said that there was a proposal for diverting water from NTR reservoir to fill up all agricultural tanks in GD Nellore mandal with an outlay of Rs 193 crore.

ZPTCs, MPTCs and sarpanches of GD Nellore Assembly constituency besides the staff of Sachivalayams were present.