Election Commission introduces online system for process of filing nominations in Atmakur by-election

The Election Commission of India has introduced a new opportunity for candidates contesting the by-elections in Atmakur Assembly constituency. Chief Electoral Officer of the state Mukesh Kumar Meena said that the Election Commission has given the opportunity to include personal information in the nomination form, to get appointments for filing nominations, and for conducting campaigns online.

"The candidates contesting this election should take advantage of this opportunity through the portal www.suvidha.eci.gov.in," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Meena said nominations should be filed by June 6, while scrutiny of nominations would take place on June 7 and last date for withdrawal is on June 9.

The by-election for Atmakur has erupted after the sudden demise of the former IT minister and MLA Mekapati Goutham Reddy. The notification has been issued recently and the elections will be held soon.