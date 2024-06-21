  • Menu
Election of AP Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker likely on Saturday

The elections for the positions of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh likely to be held on Saturday. Meanwhile, the assembly session has begun today with Protem speaker Butchaiah Chowdary administering the oath to the newly elected MLAs.

Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took oath as MLAs in the presence of Protem speaker Butchaiah Chowdary.

