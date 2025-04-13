Electoral reforms must for strengthening democracy, says Prashant Bhushan

Vijayawada: Electoral reforms are must for strengthening democracy, opined Ramon Magsaysay Award recipient and senior Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Electoral Reforms for strengthening participative democracy in India’ and interacting with law students at Sidhartha Law College here on Saturday, Prashant Bhushan said that the country was lagging behind in protecting democratic principles due to lack of a system of participative democracy.

He said the elected representatives were working for their selfish ends, leaving behind the aspirations of people who elected them. He said that there was no proper representation for the leaders who lost the election with marginal votes and people are forced to elect a leader who is less corrupt.

The Supreme Court advocate regretted that Bills were getting passed in Parliament without any debate and Bills were not being sent to Parliamentary committee for consideration.

He alleged that the Election Commission which acted impartially from TN Seshan period to 2014, has now turned as a nominal body after Narendra Modi came to power. He alleged that the Election Commission failed to take action though the contesting leaders were spending crores of rupees to win an election.

He said that irregularities in election expenses can be curbed to some extent by making the transactions compulsory through banks. He said that social activists fear to contest the elections.

Referring to participatory democracy, Prashant Bhushan citing example of a country having 540 Parliamentray seats said each party will field candidates for 270 seats and based on the votes polled the candidates will represent in Parliament.

With this all the parliament members will take part in formulation of Acts whether they belong to ruling party or opposition parties. He expressed concern over irregularities in voters list and ruling parties “removing” names in voters list.

Prashant Bhushan said in participatory democracy any bill gets approval through referendum of people and it will become Act once it has 50 per cent approval from people. He stressed the need for strengthening local bodies right from gram panchayats.

Former minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, college principal Diwakar Babu and others were present.