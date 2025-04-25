Live
Electric scooter donated to TTD
Highlights
Maharashtra-based Bgauss Auto Private Limited donated a Bgauss C12 Max 3.0 electric scooter worth Rs 1.40 lakh to TTD on Thursday.

The keys of the scooter were handed over to TTD DyEO Lokanatham by the company’s Vice President Durgesh Gupta in front of the Srivari temple.
Tirumala DI Subramanyam also participated in the program.
