Live
- Ramagundam BJP leader Koushik Hari to join BRS soon
- Social media users should be more careful about its impact, reach: SC
- Agnihotri's Vaccine War and Prabhas Salaar hit screens on the same day
- Actress Malashree daughter Radhana changes name to Aradhanaa
- Govt slaps 40% export duty on onions
- Govt using G20 as poll drive: Congress
- Mental health awareness: What are visual hallucinations?
- New blood test to detect 18 diseases in kids
- Transform Your Home with Festive Interior Decor Ideas
- Visakhapatnam: Thieves get away with a silver crown from temple
Just In
Elephant dies of electric shock
Highlights
Palamaner (Chittoor district): An elephant died of electric shock in Nallaguntlapalli in Baireddypalli mandal on Sunday.Preliminary reports say that...
Palamaner (Chittoor district): An elephant died of electric shock in Nallaguntlapalli in Baireddypalli mandal on Sunday.
Preliminary reports say that the lone moving in the Mulberry field elephant violently dashed against the electric pole in the filed leading to an overhead power line snapped and fell the tusker resulting in its death.
The farmer Ranga Swamy the field owner informed the forest officials on the death of elephant.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS