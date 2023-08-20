Elephant dies of electric shock

Palamaner (Chittoor district): An elephant died of electric shock in Nallaguntlapalli in Baireddypalli mandal on Sunday.

Preliminary reports say that the lone moving in the Mulberry field elephant violently dashed against the electric pole in the filed leading to an overhead power line snapped and fell the tusker resulting in its death.

The farmer Ranga Swamy the field owner informed the forest officials on the death of elephant.