ELS get upgraded with innovative, crew-friendly modifications

Visakhapatnam: Electrical Loco Shed (ELS), Visakhapatnam, has introduced a series of innovative, crew-friendly modifications in WAP7 locomotive (37419), setting a new benchmark in operational excellence and crew comfort.

Retrofitted crew desk, enhanced cab AC ducting, ventilated and improved seats, superior seating for enhanced driving comfort, motor-operated side window shutters, caution order display, rear view camera, anti-slip flooring with radium stickers, driver tool box, adjustable cab spot lights are some of the key feature improvements made to the loco engine.

The upgraded locomotive was ceremoniously flagged off by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Waltair, Lalit Bohra at Electric Loco Shed, Visakhapatnam. Recognising the dedication and innovation demonstrated by the ELS, VSKP team, DRM has announced a cash award of Rs 5,000.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalit Bohra said, “These modifications reflect our commitment to crew welfare and operational excellence. I congratulate the team for their innovative approach and wish them success at the All India Electric Loco Cab Competition.”

Launched under the guidance of senior divisional electrical engineer B Shanmukha Rao, these enhancements have been carried out as part of the ELS/VSKP’s entry into the ‘All India Electric Loco Cab Competition’ to be held at Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW).