Eluru: Blacklist contractors for delay in works, officials told

Eluru: District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh instructed the officials to put the contractors in the blacklist if they did not undertake government works within the stipulated time in the district.



Reviewing the works on roads, priority buildings and the progress of Jagananna housing here on Monday, the Collector expressed anger with the contractors for not undertaking works on five roads even after 45 days of giving letter of offer (LO) to them through the Roads and Buildings department. He asked the officials to serve notice to the contractors and if they did not respond put them in the blacklist.

Prasanna Venkatesh instructed the officials to expedite road construction works in the district. Buildings of primary health centres at Koyyalagudem, Ramanakkapet, Agiripalli and Borrampalem should be completed immediately. The work on priority buildings should be completed and after completion they should be opened.

The Collector said that he would encourage the officials, who work hard and action would be taken if they are found negligent in the construction of Jagananna housing colonies. The officials were instructed to cut increments to the negligent staff of Jagananna housing.

The Collector presented merit certificates to the engineering officials for their services in the construction of Jagananna housing at Chebrolu. Housing project director Vijayraju, DWAMA PD Ramku, officials of Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj, superintending engineers and engineering officials of various departments were present.