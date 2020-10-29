Eluru: Cops rescue 375 street kids, reunite with parents

Eluru: As many as 375 children have been rescued from different places under Eluru Range police limits, announced DIG K V Mohan Rao.



He addressed the rescued street children and their parents at a programme organised at Ameenapet here on Wednesday. He said following orders from DGP Gautam Sawang, they embarked on rescuing street children and children in trouble from different places as part of the operation scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday.

He called upon the parents to send their children to schools and not allow them to roam in streets which is dangerous. He counselled their parents to make them best citizens of future. He announced that all the children tested for Covid and those who tested positive, if any, would be given treatment. All the children without parent protection would be referred to NGO homes and government organisations concerned for their care.

One of child rescued by the police, when asked by SP Narayan Nayak, replied that he would become a police officer and fight with anti-social elements.

The police provided masks, sanitizers and health biscuits to all the participants and took all precautions to prevent spread of Covid-19 at the meeting.

District Child Protection Committee chairperson Madhavilatha, District Child Protection Officer Dr Surya Chakraveni, Child Labour Officer Satish, Additional SP Admin AV Subbaraju and others participated in the meeting.