Eluru dist administration gear up for floods

Eluru: District collector K Vetriselvi has directed the officials to be prepared to effectively deal with natural disasters like cyclones and floods during the current monsoon season.

In a flood preparedness meeting held at the Velerupadu Tahsildar’s office on Tuesday, the collector reviewed with the officials the preparedness measures to be taken in the event of natural disasters like floods.

On the occasion, Collector Vetriselvi said that in the next 3 days, the floodwater of Godavari from Bhadrachalam is likely to reach more than 9 lakh cusecs. Since the flood inundation effect is expected from Peddavagu and Edduvagu to Kukkunur and Velerupadu mandals, the officials should prepare a plan to alert the people of the respective areas and evacuate them to safer places to avoid any untoward incidents.

The authorities must prepare relief measures before the first danger warning is issued at Bhadrachalam to prevent loss of life and property. Pregnant women, children, the chronically ill, the elderly, and differently-abled individuals in flood-prone areas should be relocated to safer locations, with pregnant women nearing childbirth taken to the nearest government hospital. Tarpaulins should be distributed to residents of hilly villages and those in flood-affected areas.

Safe locations need to be designated in advance for people living along the Godavari coast, ensuring these areas have temporary shelters, drinking water, and toilets.

Dairy cattle should also be moved to safety, with provisions for their feed and water. Buildings, bridges, culverts, and causeways at risk of collapse should be identified and repaired beforehand. The collector has instructed Roads and Buildings officials to prepare equipment for tree removal during natural disasters.

Electricity department officials must implement safety measures to prevent accidents from electric poles during storms and floods, including installing generators at cell towers. Safe drinking water must be ensured, with measures to prevent contamination and ensure separation from drainage systems. Rural Water Supply officials should repair borewells, and drinking water should be provided via tankers where necessary.

The Civil Supplies Department should stock essential commodities for three months for distribution in flood-affected villages. Additionally, the Fisheries Department should prepare boats for emergencies, and fogging should be conducted in flood-affected areas to eliminate mosquitoes.

Joint collector P Dhatri Reddy, RDO Ramana, DRDA PD K Vijayaraju, Irrigation SE Nagarjuna Rao, DPO K Anuradha, RWS SE Trinath Babu, Agriculture Department Joint Director Habib Basha, Transco SE Salmon Raju, Housing Department PD Satyanarayana, DSP Venkateswara Rao, Tahsildar DV Satyanarayana and others were present.