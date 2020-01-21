Eluru: Poster on Disha Centre released

Eluru: The administration has changed name of Sakhi One Stop Centre intended to help girls and women get guidance and justice in case of trouble and atrocities. A poster on changed name, Disha Centre was released by District Collector R Muthyala Raju, Superintendent of Police Navdeep Singh Grewal and others at a programme held here.



Addressing the officials, the Collector directed them to create awareness among people on Disha Act, 2019. Stating that Disha Centre is opened at district headquarters government hospital, the Collector asked the police, woman and child welfare departments and medical staff to organize the centre successfully. Women in distress can be sheltered at the centre for five days besides extending medical and legal help to them. The police machinery should extend services to the affected women apart from counseling and other services at the Centre, he said.