Eluru: Road safety rally taken out

Eluru: Deputy Transport Commissioner M Purendra has said everyone should have awareness on traffic rules and road safety to avoid road accidents which were extremely dangerous and life-threatening.



The Deputy Transport Commissioner flagged off the road safety rally at Satrampadu here on Friday, in connection with conclusion of 31st National Road Safety Week celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that those driving the vehicles should always be alert to avoid accidents. They should be careful in driving as any small mistake would lead to loss of lives on the road.

Especially, today's youth should exercise the utmost alert in driving vehicles and keep the speed within controllable limits. All should wear a helmet while driving vehicles, he added.

They should treat it as a protective weapon to prevent fatal accidents. Youth can bring change and it is possible to create safe roads with the help of the youth, he added.

RTO Sridhar, AMVIs Paul Raju, A Jayachandra, MVIs B Sekhar, Ramesh, Ram Narayana, SIs Rajendraprasad, Srinivasarao and others were present.