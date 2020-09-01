Employees Urge to Solve CPS Problem

Amaravati: The APCPS Udyogula Samgam (APCPS-US) demanded the State government to abolish the Contributory Pension Scheme and restore the Old Pension Scheme for the employees of AP, in a representation given to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday.

Kotla Rajesh, State Advisor, APCPS-US said that the State government has adopted the Government of India's new pension scheme, from September 1, 2004. With the adoption of this scheme, the employees are getting a very small amount at the time of retirement. And there is no increase of the pension, no revision of pension, no dearness relief for the employees, being recruited in the State government from 2004.

Reacting on this, the APCPS-US employees asked the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to resolve it as early as possible. The employees informed that the Chief Minister assured to resolve this problem even before coming to power and put it in the Manifesto.