ENC chief reviews Naval Air Station INS Rajali

Visakhapatnam : Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar accompanied by president of Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (ER) Sandhya Rao Pendharkar visited INS Rajali at Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu. The Vice Admiral reviewed operational preparedness and inspected infrastructure and administrative facilities of the naval air station. The ENC Chief interacted with officers, sailors, DSC personnel and civilian staff commending them on their dedication and excellent performance over the past year.