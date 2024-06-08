  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

ENC chief reviews Naval Air Station INS Rajali

ENC chief reviews Naval Air Station INS Rajali
x
Highlights

Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar accompanied by president of Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (ER) Sandhya Rao Pendharkar visited INS Rajali at Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu.

Visakhapatnam : Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar accompanied by president of Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (ER) Sandhya Rao Pendharkar visited INS Rajali at Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu. The Vice Admiral reviewed operational preparedness and inspected infrastructure and administrative facilities of the naval air station. The ENC Chief interacted with officers, sailors, DSC personnel and civilian staff commending them on their dedication and excellent performance over the past year.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X