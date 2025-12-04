ENC to add two more warships by early ’26

Visakhapatnam: With Taragiri, a Nilgiri-class stealth frigate and Anjadip, ASW shallow water craft, expected to join the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) early 2026, the command will have a fleet of eight new warships soon.

Following the commissioning of six new warships in 2025, including Nilgiri-class stealth frigates INS Udaygiri, INS Androth and INS Arnala, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla said on December 3 (Wednesday) that the commissioning of the ships would not just boost surface combat readiness but also augment the blue water capabilities.

Highlighting the theme ‘combat ready, cohesive, Aatmanirbhar—safeguarding seas for a Viksit and ‘Samriddha Bharat’ at a media briefing organised onboard INS Himgiri, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the ENC mentioned that the Indian Navy’s might is growing manifold with 51 warships under construction in Indian shipyards.

Next year, Visakhapatnam is hosting three major international maritime events --‘International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026’, ‘Exercise MILAN 2026’ and ‘Indian Ocean Naval Symposium’ (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs.

Scheduled from February 15 to 25 next year, they mark India’s maiden conduct of the coveted maritime events to be held simultaneously.

Highlighting the largest maritime convergence scheduled ahead, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla stated that invitations have been extended to 137 nations, while 61 of them have confirmed their participation in the IFR, MILAN 2026 and associated events.

“Apart from 23 foreign warships, two aircraft will be participating in the events,” Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla informed.

‘Vizag Navy Marathon 2025’ is scheduled on December 14 on Beach Road as part of the Navy Day celebrations, while the International City Parade is scheduled on February 19 at RK Beach Road.

The mammoth convergence is set to exude strategic cooperation among friendly navies and mirror the country’s naval might and operational synergy.