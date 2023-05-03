Encourage farmers to go mechanisation: Collector Harinarayanan

Nellore: District Collector C Harinarayanan has directed the officials concerned to encourage farmers over adoption of farm mechanisation to overcome the burden of labour.

He held a review meeting with agriculture department officials over seasonal conditions, cropping system, PM Kisan Yojana, implementation of zero per cent rate of interest, YSR Rythu Bharosa, farm mechanisation, adoption of drone technology etc, here on Tuesday.

The Collector said the government is encouraging farm mechanisation by offering subsidies in a big way on the purchase of agricultural machines, to relieve the farmers from expenditure of labour costs. Farm mechanisation is more feasible and time saving compared to manual labour, but due lack of awareness coupled with financial and other reasons, most of the farmers are not opting such procedures, he noted.

While enquiring the over extension of various cultivable crops in the coming Kharif season, the Collector has stressed on the need on the part of the officials to create awareness among farmers over cultivating millets and other commercial crops in their interest to secure high profits with low investment and less water management procedures.

Stating that there is no water scarcity in the current Kharif season, Collector C Harinarayanan instructed the officials to keep ready the seeds, fertilisers and pesticides at Rythu Bharosa Kendrams. District Agriculture Officer Sudhakar Raju, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors and others attended the meeting.