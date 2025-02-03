Endoscopic surgery successfully treats rare eye tumour

Ongole: The doctors at KIMS Hospital here have successfully performed a minimally invasive surgery to remove a rare tumour that was displacing a patient’s eye.

KIMS Ongole medical director Dr T Srihari Reddy explained that a 55-year-old woman presented at the hospital’s outpatient department with severe pain and lateral displacement of her right eye. He said that the ENT Surgeon Dr Konagalla Karthik performed the tests and diagnosed her with Ethmoid Sinus Mucocele, an uncommon condition that, in this case, had extended into the orbital area, threatening the patient’s vision. Breaking from traditional approaches that typically require major open surgery, Dr Karthik opted for an advanced endoscopic technique, eliminating the need for external incisions, he said. The procedure, led by Dr Karthik, marks a milestone for advanced medical care in non-metropolitan areas, he appreciated.

Dr Karthik said the decision helped avoid significant risks associated with conventional surgery, including potential nerve damage and vision loss. The procedure proved successful, with the patient’s vision returning to normal and eye swelling subsiding post-operation. Dr Karthik expressed satisfaction with the outcome and acknowledged the medical team’s collaborative effort to make the surgery possible.

Emphasising the hospital’s ongoing commitment to providing advanced medical treatments, KIMS Ongole Director T Giri Naidu said that the success of the treatment in Ongole represents a proud moment for their institution. The hospital’s COO, K Anki Reddy, commended the surgical team’s expertise.