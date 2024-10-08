  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Endowments AC appointed as spl officer

Endowments AC appointed as spl officer
x
Highlights

Endowments Additional Commissioner (AC) K Ramachandra Mohan has been appointed as the special officer for the Dasara celebrations being held at Sri Durga temple on Indrakeeladri.

Vijayawada: Endowments Additional Commissioner (AC) K Ramachandra Mohan has been appointed as the special officer for the Dasara celebrations being held at Sri Durga temple on Indrakeeladri.

The special officer will supervise the festival activities and co-ordinate with all departments for the successful conduct of annual Dasara festivities as the last four days are very crucial and lakhs of devotees will visit the temple.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy on Monday issued orders appointing Ramachandra Mohan as the special officer.

Minister Anam said the State government has declared the Dasara festivities as the State festival and stated that the responsibility lies on all officials for the successful conduct of celebrations. He said the special officer was appointed to supervise arrangements and prevent inconvenience to the devotees.

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit the Durga temple on the auspicious day of Mula Nakshatram on October 9 and added that a large number of devotees visit the temple not only from the two Telugu States but also from other parts of the country.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick