Endowments AC appointed as spl officer

Vijayawada: Endowments Additional Commissioner (AC) K Ramachandra Mohan has been appointed as the special officer for the Dasara celebrations being held at Sri Durga temple on Indrakeeladri.



The special officer will supervise the festival activities and co-ordinate with all departments for the successful conduct of annual Dasara festivities as the last four days are very crucial and lakhs of devotees will visit the temple.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy on Monday issued orders appointing Ramachandra Mohan as the special officer.

Minister Anam said the State government has declared the Dasara festivities as the State festival and stated that the responsibility lies on all officials for the successful conduct of celebrations. He said the special officer was appointed to supervise arrangements and prevent inconvenience to the devotees.

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit the Durga temple on the auspicious day of Mula Nakshatram on October 9 and added that a large number of devotees visit the temple not only from the two Telugu States but also from other parts of the country.