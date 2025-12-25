Endowments Commissioner inspects staff quarters in Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan on Wednesday inspected staff residential quarters constructed by Srisailam Devasthanam at Srisailam Project Colony, to review infrastructure facilities provided for temple employees.

During inspection, the Commissioner directed engineering officials to immediately take up construction of internal roads within the residential complexes. He also emphasised the need for proper parking facilities for vehicles, stating that systematic planning was essential to avoid congestion and inconvenience to residents.

The Commissioner further instructed officials to install adequate number of streetlights along the internal roads and common areas to enhance safety and visibility.

Stressing the importance of environmental sustainability, Ramachandra Mohan asked the authorities to undertake plantation drives in and around housing complexes. He specifically suggested planting trees such as Kadamba, Almond, and Neem to promote greenery and create a pleasant living environment. Additionally, the officials were directed to prepare proposals for the construction of a small temple within the residential complex.

The Srisailam Devasthanam has constructed 297 staff quarters under three different models - 1 BHK small (108 houses), 1 BHK big (108), and 2 BHK big (81).

Endowments Department Chief Engineer GVR Sekhar, Architect P Parameswarappa, Sculpture Wing Advisor S Sundarrajan and other engineering officials of Devasthanam were present.