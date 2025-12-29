40-yr-old BJP trying to preach morals to 140-yr-old Cong: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy on Sunday hit out at the BJP saying ’a 40-year-old BJP is trying to preach morals to the Congress that was born 140 years ago.

Speaking at the Congress Foundation Day celebrations at the party office in Sangareddy, he said:“the BJP, which is young enough to be a great-grandchild, is trying to teach lessons to the Congress, which is like a grandfather. The BJP is attempting to trample on history. The BJP is conspiring to ensure that the names of Gandhi, Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are no longer heard in the country. Reddy and spouse Nirmala hoisted the flag”.

Reddy alleged that ‘a conspiracy is underway to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s image from currency notes. The BJP, which played no role in the freedom struggle, is now narrating imaginary stories. Modi and Amit Shah are conspiring to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s photograph from currency notes. It is trying to erase the family history of Mahatma, Nehru and Indira Gandhi from the country.

He stated that ‘under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru and many other great leaders fought for independence through peaceful means so that people could live freely. Dr. B R Ambedkar served as the Law Minister in Nehru’s Cabinet and drafted the Constitution so that people of all castes and all religions could live freely.

Reddy asserted that Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah ‘had no role in the freedom struggle. At the time India gained independence, they were not even born. Yet, Modi and Shah speak strangely about what Nehru did or did not do for the country. For independence, Nehru spent 12 years in prison. Indira went to jail for people’.

‘Modi and Shah are working with the intention of targeting Gandhi, Nehru and Rahul Gandhi’s family. People must take note of this. If the people are to live in happiness and peace and secure their rights, Rahul must become the PM’, the senior Congress leader said.