EAGLE teams raid pubs; drug consumers held

Hyderabad: The EAGLE team of Cyberabad police Commissionerate cracked down pubs and nightspots in the Hi-tech City. Several pub customers were arrested for testing positive in drug consumption.

Police said that eight individuals were arrested during a raid on Quake Arena Pub in Kondapur. The raid occurred during a pre-New Year concert by Ukrainian DJ Arbats. Authorities tested 14 suspected individuals at the venue, with eight confirmed to be under the influence of narcotic substances.

In the recent raids, 27 people were arrested in drug-related cases, including 17 consumers, five of whom are foreign nationals. 68 grams of cocaine, 50.5 grams of MDMA, and 382 kilograms of ganja seized.

In a raid On December 19, police arrested two traders from Troop Bazaar near Masab Tank. Police found that actress Rakul Preet Singh’s brother was frequently purchasing drugs from them.

It was second time Amanpreet’s involvement in drug-related activities has been identified. Last year, he was also found to be a key figure in a drug gang apprehended by the police in the Narsingi area. Tests conducted on him confirmed that he had consumed drugs. Officials said the special drives will continue through the New Year weekend to ensure a “drug-free and safe celebration environment” across Hyderabad’s party zones.