TDP started culture of blood rituals: YSRCP

Tadepalli: YSRCP Krishna district president and former Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) strongly condemned the TDP-led coalition government for what he called ‘diversionary and vindictive politics’, first introducing the culture of animal sacrifice and blood offerings at flex boards, and now falsely blaming YSRCP to divert public attention from its governance failures.

Speaking to the media at YSRCP central office here on Sunday, he said the coalition government has pushed the State into an atmosphere of fear, vendetta, and institutional collapse. Perni Nani said that while Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Home Minister Anitha are making loud allegations about ‘blood rituals’ near flex banners, the fact remains that such practices were originally carried out by TDP supporters themselves during film releases, birthdays of leaders, and even election celebrations.

He recalled instances where animal sacrifice and blood offerings were openly performed near flexes of TDP leaders, including during Balakrishna’s film releases and Chandrababu Naidu’s birthday, without any action being taken then.

The YSRCP leader questioned why the same acts are now being projected as crimes only when YSRCP supporters are involved, and why selective outrage and selective policing are being used as tools of political intimidation. He strongly objected to the way police detained and publicly humiliated YSRCP supporters, parading them on roads and treating them as if they were criminals or traitors. He asked whether such treatment was justified and whether similar action would be taken against those who perform animal sacrifices during village festivals and jataras. If animal sacrifice is truly illegal, he asked, will the government ban it uniformly across the State, or is the law meant only to target the opposition?

Perni Nani said the coalition government has completely failed in governance and is resorting to diversion politics because it is unable to answer serious questions on medical college privatisation. He pointed out that tenders floated for privatisation of medical colleges have received almost no response. Even the single bid received, he said, was reportedly in the name of a doctor from KIMS, raising serious doubts. He reiterated that if YSRCP returns to power, a SIT probe will be ordered to expose who is really behind these tenders.

Referring to the death of a farmer in Amaravati, Perni Nani questioned how YSRCP could be blamed when the farmer had openly spoken, before his death, about injustice in land allocation. He said such statements should be treated as a dying declaration, and responsibility must be fixed on CRDA officials who allegedly allotted lands in water bodies and irregular locations. He accused the government of shamelessly politicising the farmer’s death while ignoring the anguish of the family.