Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar visits Jindal plant

Guntur: Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar visited Jindal Waste to Energy Plant here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Andhra Pradesh is the second state in the country to produce power from waste. Jindal established a waste-to-energy plant based on the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

This plant will collect waste from three municipal corporations surrounding Vijayawada and Guntur, clean the waste, and generate 15 megawatts (MW) of power per hour.

He emphasised the need to set up similar plants across the state to protect the environment.

He noted that after Delhi, a waste-to-energy plant was established in Guntur. Additionally, he criticised the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for imposing a garbage tax, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government focused on generating power from waste.