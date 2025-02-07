Enhance reputation of Cluster University: V-C Sai Gopal

Kurnool: Vice-Chancellor Acharya DVR Sai Gopal said that students of Cluster University should enhance the reputation of the university by showing their talent in various fields.

D Vishnuvardhan, third year BA student and NCC student of Cluster University, who participated in the Republic Day Parade in Delhi on January 26, was felicitated with a shawl by the V-C and Registrar Dr Katta Venkateswarlu at the university on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Acharya DVR Sai Gopal said that Cluster University is very prestigious and this university is the first in South India and that the students studying here should grow with great talent and bring good name to the university.

Registrar Dr Katta Venkateshwarlu said that Cluster University is unique and that all the facilities are available to the students studying here and NCC students. He urged students to utilise these opportunities and excel in higher fields. NCC students and others were present.